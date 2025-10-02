Collins (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Collins had his reps capped Wednesday to begin Week 5 prep due to the knee issue, but his ability to practice fully a day later erases any concern about his availability for Sunday's game at Baltimore. After being limited to three receptions in both of the Texans' first two contests, Collins has picked up the pace the past two weeks, putting together a 12-183-1 line on 17 targets. He'll have a good opportunity to continue his strong run Sunday while facing off against a 31st-ranked Baltimore pass defense (265.8 passing yards allowed per game) that is expected to be without multiple key contributors in the secondary.