Collins (calf) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Collins, who the Texans ruled out for their Week 10 matchup with the Bengals, opened this week with back-to-back capped sessions, but he progressed to all activity Friday, paving the way for his return to action Sunday. Collins thus is clear to take on an Arizona defense that has yielded the third-most yards per target (9.4) and 12th-most touchdowns (nine) to opposing wide receivers in 10 contests this season.