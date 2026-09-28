Head coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday that he's "hopeful" to have Collins available for the Texans' Week 4 game against the Cowboys, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Collins is working his way back from a Grade 1 hamstring strain, which has kept him from playing in either of the Texans' last two games. He hasn't practiced during the past two weeks either, so Collins would likely need to get back on the field as at least a limited participant at some point between Wednesday and Friday to have a realistic shot at suiting up against the Cowboys on Sunday. The Texans' playoff hopes have already taken a hit following an 0-3 start to the season, but the potential return of their No. 1 receiver could invigorate an offense that has struggled in his absence over the past two weeks.