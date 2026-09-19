Collins may miss two games due to a hamstring injury, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Collins already has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Bengals as a result of the hamstring injury that he picked up at Wednesday's practice. The injury isn't considered to be a long-term concern, but as Wilson reports, the Texans could err on the side of caution and keep him out Week 3 at Indianapolis as well to ensure the issue doesn't linger. In Collins' absence, Houston will roll with Xavier Hutchinson, Kayshon Boutte, Jaylin Noel, Jared Wayne and practice-squad call-up Lewis Bond at wide receiver.