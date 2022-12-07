Collins was listed as a non-participant in Thursday's practice due to a foot injury.
Initial reports indicated that Collins would be deemed limited Wednesday, but he'll officially go down as a 'DNP' in the Texans' first practice of the week. The same applies to Brandin Cooks (calf), clouding the status of the team's top two wideouts as Sunday's game against the Cowboys approaches.
