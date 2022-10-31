Collins (groin) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate.
Collins was inactive Sunday against the Titans, with Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle relaying via coach Lovie Smith that "it's going to be hard" For the wideout to be ready for Thursday night's game against the Eagles. If Collins remains out versus Philadelphia, Phillip Dorsett and Chris Moore would see added WR snaps once again in Week 9 alongside Brandin Cooks.
