Collins didn't catch his only target in Thursday's 17-0 preseason win over the 49ers.
Collins also drew a pass interference penalty on Houston's opening drive to set up Dameon Pierce's one-yard touchdown run. The second-year wide receiver was thrown to once more on Houston's second drive but had a quiet night in a dress rehearsal game that saw starting quarterback Davis Mills play into the second half. Collins should have opportunities to contribute as the leading candidate to start at wide receiver opposite Brandin Cooks, but Houston's third-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft has yet to establish himself as a consistent playmaker in the NFL.