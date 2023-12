Collins (calf), who is officially listed as questionable, is expected to suit up Sunday versus Cleveland, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Collins is expected back on the field after a one-game absence, but he'll have to work with Case Keenum as his starter, with C.J. Stroud (concussion) out at least one more week. Official word on Collins' status will arrive 90 minutes ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET Christmas Eve kickoff. Fantasy managers may be tempted to tread cautiously considering Collins' circumstances, but it's worth noting that Noah Brown turned in a massive 8-82-1 performance on 11 targets with Keenum as his quarterback last week, albeit in an easier matchup against Tennessee's defense.