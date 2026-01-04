The Texans are planning on resting Collins ahead of the postseason and are expected to make him a healthy scratch for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Colts, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Though they can still clinch the AFC South on Sunday with a win over the Colts and a loss by the heavily favored Jaguars to the 3-13 Titans, the Texans will instead prioritize their top wideout's health in Week 18 rather than potentially exposing him to an injury in the pursuit of a longshot bid for a division title. Even if Houston ends up making Collins active for the contest, he still doesn't appear likely to play any snaps. Expect the Texans to proceed with Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel, Christian Kirk and Xavier Hutchinson as their main options at receiver against Indianapolis.