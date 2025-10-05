Collins recorded four receptions on five targets for 52 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-10 win over the Ravens.

It was a solid day for Collins, highlighted by long gains of 24 and 14 yards as well as a 10-yard touchdown. However, he finished third on the team in receiving yards and was out-targeted by Dalton Schultz. That was likely affected by game script -- C.J. Stroud attempted only 10 passes in the second half and was benched for most of the fourth quarter -- but Collins has now seen six or fewer targets and recorded under 55 receiving yards in three of five games this season. His three touchdowns have covered up some of that lack of volume, but Collins hasn't put up the big reception or target totals expected entering the season.