Collins corralled all four of his targets for 55 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 44-22 victory at the Chargers.

Collins was one of four Texans to reach the end zone via a pass from QB C.J. Stroud, who tossed five TDs in all. It marked Collins' first touchdown since Week 4, when he struck twice against the Cowboys, but overall his output from week to week this season has been a bit inconsistent, as he sits on a 28-384-4 line on 39 targets through his six appearances. He'll seek better results next Sunday in Cleveland.