Collins brought in five of seven targets for 48 yards in the Texans' 23-10 loss to the Commanders on Sunday.

Collins shared the team lead in receptions and targets while finishing second in receiving yards behind Brandin Cooks. The second-year wideout has back-to-back five-catch efforts going into a Week 12 matchup against the Dolphins, but his greatest value comes in PPR formats given the limitations of his quarterback.