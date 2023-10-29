Collins caught four of six targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 15-13 loss to the Panthers.

Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud had his worst performance in the NFL, and as a result Collins posted poor numbers despite leading the Texans in catches and targets. The third-year wideout hasn't seen more than six targets in three straight games as the Houston passing attack cools down, but Collins could be more productive in Week 9 against a Buccaneers secondary that came into Sunday having given up the third-most receiving yards in the league to WRs.