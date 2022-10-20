Collins (Achilles/wrist) practiced fully Thursday, ProFootballNetwork.com's Aaron Wilson reports.
A full practice for Collins all but settles that he's in line to start and be ready for his usual workload against the Raiders on Sunday. Hopefully the Week 6 bye allowed Collins to reach 100 percent health, because he quietly produced at an encouraging level before the bye (13 catches for 246 yards on 24 targets in he prior four games), though Collins will still be looking for his first touchdown of the season as the Texans head to Las Vegas.
