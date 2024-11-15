Collins (hamstring) practiced fully Friday.

The Texans designated Collins for return from injured reserve last Friday, and the wide receiver was limited in the ensuing session, listed as questionable and activated Saturday. He then was inactive this past Sunday against the Lions, setting up Week 11 as his first possible game action since injuring his right hamstring Sunday, Oct. 6 versus the Bills. Collins followed up Thursday's limited session with full participation one day later, putting him on such a path. He relayed to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston on Friday, "I feel like myself. It was hard on my mental." Collins also looked like normal self on the practice field, per Wilson, so he should be good for close to the workload of 10.8 targets per game from his four healthy appearances this season.