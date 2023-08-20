Collins had two receptions on three targets for 21 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to Miami.

Collins didn't see much action in the Texans' preseason opener against New England last Thursday (one catch for eight yards), so it was encouraging to see him get more involved in quarterback C.J. Stroud's second exhibition start. The 24-year-old projects to start atop a thin Houston receiver depth chart, so we could see the third-year wideout's production increase from the 35 receptions and 473.5 yards he averaged in his first two seasons as a pro. Collins will look to continue developing a rapport with his rookie signal-caller as Week 1 approaches.