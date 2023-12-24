Collins caught four of six targets for 18 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 36-22 loss to the Browns. He also caught a two-point conversion.

Making his return from a one-game absence due to a calf injury, Collins showed little chemistry with Case Keenum early but did connect with Davis Mills on a five-yard TD in the fourth quarter as the Texans made a futile attempt to come back from a 36-7 deficit. Collins seemed to come out of the game healthy though, and the wideout figures to have a much higher fantasy ceiling in Week 17 against the Titans if C.J. Stroud (concussion) is able to return to the lineup.