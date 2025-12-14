Collins caught three of four targets for 85 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 40-20 win over Arizona.

The Texans' top wideout turned C.J. Stroud's first pass of the day into a 57-yard touchdown, setting the tone for the rout, and Collins then scored Houston's last TD with a four-yard grab in the fourth quarter. It was the first multi-score performance of the season, but he's been locked in since missing a Week 8 clash with the Niners due to a concussion. Over the last seven games, Collins has racked up a 38-662-3 line on 61 targets while also adding a score on the ground. Collins will look to keep rolling in Week 16 against the Raiders.