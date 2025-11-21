Collins brought all three targets for 55 yards in the Texans' 23-19 win over the Bills on Thursday night.

Collins finished as the team leader in yardage on the night, but all of it came on his three first-half catches. The talented wideout was part of the collateral damage of a modest passing night on the part of Davis Mills, who completed only 53.3 percent of his passes for 153 yards and averaged 5.1 yards per attempt. Collins was coming off a two-game heater while working with Mills -- one where he posted a 16-128-1 line on 25 targets -- so Thursday's downturn was particularly noteworthy. Collins is now slated to return to working with C.J. Stroud when the Texans return to action in a Week 13 road divisional clash against the Colts on Sunday, Nov. 30, as the latter should be cleared from his concussion by that point.