Collins caught three of five targets for 74 yards in Sunday's 34-31 win over the Jaguars. He added five yards on his only carry.

C.J. Stroud spread the ball around to 10 different pass catchers, and Jaylin Noel wound up being the most productive of the bunch with a 4-107-1 line. Collins still hit for a 42-yard gain on his first catch of the day, helping to set up a Foster Moreau TD in the first quarter. Collins has topped 70 receiving yards in three of his four games this season, compiling a 22-323-3 line on 30 targets. He'll take on an injury-thinned Giants secondary at home in Week 7.