Collins (calf) didn't practice Wednesday, but he was present and moving around on the sideline and hopes to play in Sunday's game against Tennessee, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Collins missed Week 10 with a calf strain but was no worse for the wear after his return, catching 23 passes for 360 yards and two touchdowns Weeks 11 through 13. He then left Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Jets in the first quarter with a new calf concern and was unable to return, putting his status in question for Week 15. Quarterback C.J. Stroud (concussion) and tight end Dalton Schultz (hamstring) also are in danger of missing the game at Tennessee, though Schultz returned to practice Wednesday.