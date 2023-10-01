Collins caught seven of nine targets for 168 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 30-6 win over the Steelers.

The third-year wideout was on the other end of both of C.J. Stroud's TD passes on the afternoon while also accounting for 54.9 percent of the rookie QB's passing yards. No other Texan caught more than three passes in the game, but Stroud has little reason to look anyone else's way with Collins torching the Pittsburgh secondary. It's already his second game this season with more than 140 receiving yards, and Collins will look to keep rolling in Week 5 against the Falcons.