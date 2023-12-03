Collins recorded nine receptions on 12 targets for 191 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 22-17 win over the Broncos.

Collins saw a season-high 12 targets and took over as the Texans' clear top pass catcher after Tank Dell (leg) went down with a reported season-ending injury in the first quarter. Collins went on to deliver several explosive plays, highlighted by catches of 59 and 52 yards, and he tacked on another reception for 39 yards. He capped off his performance with a three-yard touchdown to give Houston a 12-point lead early in the fourth quarter. Collins has now topped 100 yards in consecutive games and has at least seven receptions in three straight contests. Though it comes through unfortunate circumstances, he'll now be the top producer in the Houston passing offense for the rest of the season.