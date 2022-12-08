Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com suggests that Collins (foot) is trending toward missing Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Meanwhile, Wilson indicates that Brandin Cooks (calf) is a candidate to the miss the contest as well. If neither player is able to suit up this weekend, added Week 14 wideout snaps would be available for Phillip Dorsett and Chris Moore. Friday's final injury report will add further context to Collins' playing prospects, but at this stage it looks like the Texans could be without their top two pass-catchers versus Dallas.