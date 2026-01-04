Collins is inactive for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Colts.

With Houston opting to rest Collins, Jayden Higgins, Christian Kirk, Xavier Hutchinson, Jaylin Noel and Justin Watson are available to handle the team's Week 18 WR duties. Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, Higgins and Noel are expected to have "solid" roles versus Indianapolis, while the Texans elect to preserve the health of their top WR ahead of the postseason. Collins' next game action is thus slated to happen in the wild-card round of the playoffs.