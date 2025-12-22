Collins had four receptions on nine targets for 59 yards in Sunday's 23-21 win over the Raiders.

Collins finished as Houston's leading receiver on a team-high nine targets, but his production was muted by his worst catch rate (44 percent) since Week 10. The star wideout failed to take advantage of a soft matchup against the Raiders in a contest that wound up being much closer than many had anticipated. Collins had been on a three-game heater (12-304-2) prior to Sunday's pedestrian results, so fantasy managers in the thick of the playoff schedule are hoping for a bounce-back effort against the Chargers on Saturday.