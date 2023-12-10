Collins suffered a calf injury during Sunday's game at the Jets.
Prior to his exit in the first quarter, Collins had hauled in his only target for 13 yards. With Tank Dell (fibula) out for the season, Texans are left with Noah Brown, Robert Woods, John Metchie and Xavier Hutchinson at wide receiver.
