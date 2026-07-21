Texans' Nico Collins: Injury-free entering camp

Collins said his limitations during the offseason were not injury-related and that he was simply being managed to stay rested for training camp, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

Collins' profile carries durability concerns, as he's yet to play a full 17-game slate in his NFL career, but the clarification that his limitations during spring and summer aren't indicative of any lingering injuries is encouraging. The 27-year-old has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in each of the past three seasons and is positioned as the clear No. 1 option for C.J. Stroud in the passing game. Houston will spend camp sorting out the depth behind Collins. Jayden Higgins is positioned as the team's No. 2 receiver, while Jaylin Noel and Xavier Hutchinson are also in the mix along with Tank Dell (knee), who is has looked good while working his way back from the knee injury that cost him the entire 2025 campaign.