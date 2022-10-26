Houston head coach Lovie Smith said Collins' groin injury is not season ending and hopes to have wide receiver back "sooner than later," Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Collins missed the first day of practice Wednesday in preparation for Sunday's late afternoon tilt against the Titans. While it sounds like Collins may miss some time, the Texans are not ruling him out for Week 8. If he can't go, then Phillip Dorsett, who replaced Collins in Week 7's loss to the Raiders, is expected fill the No. 2 wideout spot.