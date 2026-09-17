Collins met with doctors after injuring his hamstring at Wednesday's practice, and although the injury does not seem serious his status for Week 2 "is in jeopardy," Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

There was concern about Collins' status after he popped up on Wednesday's injury report and was sent for tests on his injured hamstring, but the early indication is he is not dealing with a serious setback. Collins dealt with a hamstring issue in the past and will not be afforded much time before Sunday's matchup with the Bengals, so while the long-term outlook appears positive he could miss at least one game.