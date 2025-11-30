Collins brought in five of 10 targets for 98 yards in the Texans' 20-16 win over the Colts on Sunday. He also rushed once for seven yards.

Collins finished as the Texans' leader in receiving yards and targets on the afternoon, logging his sixth double-digit target tally of the season while coming just short of what would have been his third 100-yard effort. The veteran wideout has at least 75 receiving yards in four of his last five games. with three of those performances featuring 90-plus-yard efforts. Collins should be in line for another expansive role in a Week 14 road showdown against the Chiefs next Sunday night.