Collins caught seven of nine targets for 104 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Jaguars.

Collins got into the end zone for the second time since Week 4 on a 17-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter, which pulled Houston within three points with 5:15 remaining. He has 20 targets in two games since returning from a one-game absence due to a calf injury. Collins leads the Texans in catches (50) and receiving yards (800) heading into a Week 13 home game against the Broncos.