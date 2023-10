Collins caught four of six targets for 80 yards in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Saints.

Collins has already surpassed his previous career high of 481 yards with 547 through the first six games of his breakout third NFL season. The 24-year-old wide receiver heads into Houston's Week 7 bye having reached 80 yards in four of six games with 2023 second overall pick C.J. Stroud throwing him the football. Collins' next game will be against the Panthers in Week 8.