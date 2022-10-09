Collins had four receptions (six targets) for 65 yards in Sunday's 13-6 win over the Jaguars.

Collins led the Texans in receiving for the second week in a row, seeing his role increase at the expense of veteran co-starter Brandin Cooks (four receptions for 20 yards). The 2021 third-round pick has flashed some big-play ability to go along with his 6-foot-4 frame. That said, Collins is entering a bye week and will still have a struggling Davis Mills under center when the Texans take on the Raiders in Week 7.