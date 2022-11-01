Collins (groin) didn't practice Tuesday and appears unlikely to play in Thursday's game against the Eagles, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Collins has yet to resume any practice activity since injuring his groin in the Texans' Week 7 loss to the Raiders and will face an uphill battle to make it back on the field for Houston's Week 9 contest. If Collins is in fact sidelined for a second straight game Thursday, the likes of Phillip Dorsett, Chris Moore and Tyron Johnson would likely take on more reps at receiver alongside No. 1 target Brandin Cooks (personal), who sat out Tuesday's practice but remains with the Texans after not being dealt ahead of the trade deadline.