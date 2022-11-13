Collins (groin), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, is expected to play, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Collins sat out the Texans' past two games due to the groin issue, but Wilson notes that the receiver had a good week of practice after participating on a limited basis Wednesday through Friday. His availability for Sunday's contest should be confirmed with the release of the Texans' inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff. In six appearances on the season, Collins has recorded 18 receptions for 305 yards and no touchdowns on 30 targets.