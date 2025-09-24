Collins (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Collins, who was on the field for 54 of a possible 63 snaps on offense in the Texans' 17-10 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday, wound up catching eight of his 11 targets for 104 yards (with a TD and a fumble) in the contest. It's possible that the wideout's listed limitations Wednesday were indicative of load management as opposed to concern over his Week 4 status, with Thursday's practice/injury report destined to provide added context in that regard.