Collins (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Collins was also limited by a listed knee issue last Wednesday before practicing fully both Thursday and Friday and approaching Week 4 action without an injury designation. With no reported setbacks in this past Sunday's 26-0 win over the Titans -- a game in which Collins handled an 86 percent snap share and caught four of his six targets for 79 yards -- there's a decent chance he'll follow the same pattern ahead of this weekend's contest against the Ravens.