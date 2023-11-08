Collins (calf) was limited at practice Wednesday.

During Sunday's 39-37 win over the Buccaneers, Collins was on the field for 57 of a possible 72 snaps on offense en route to catching three of his five targets for 54 yards and a touchdown. With a limited practice under his belt Wednesday, the wideout's status for this weekend's game against the Bengals will need to be monitored, but if Collins is able to practice fully by Friday he'll have a chance to approach Week 10 action minus an injury designation.