Collins was limited at Monday's walkthrough due to an ankle injury.

Collins previously dealt with a knee issue and a concussion this season, so this is a new health concern for the fifth-year pro. He'll have two more chances to get back to full this week before the Texans potentially tag him with a designation for Thursday's game against the Bills. Meanwhile, C.J. Stroud (concussion) was a DNP on Monday, meaning Davis Mills seems poised for another start under center in Week 12. Working with Mills the past two contests, Collins put together a 16-228-1 line on 25 targets during that span.