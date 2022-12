Collins was a limited participant at practice Wednesday due to an unspecified issue, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports.

The Texans will release their first Week 14 injury report later Wednesday, when it will be known what kept the wideout from turning in a full practice. Collins is coming off an outing in which he caught three passes on a team-high 10 targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in this past Sunday's 27-14 loss to the Browns.