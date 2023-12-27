Collins (calf) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Collins returned from a one-week absence for Sunday's 36-22 loss to Cleveland and scored a touchdown in garbage time, but he finished with his worst marks of the season for snap share (47 percent) and yardage (18) apart from the Week 14 contest in which he suffered a calf injury on the opening drive. Collins previously had taken at least 62 percent of Houston's snaps in every appearance this year, with he and Tank Dell (IR - leg) serving as QB C.J. Stroud's top targets for most of the season. Collins is the unquestioned lead guy with Dell now out of the picture until 2024, and there's a good chance he'll get his QB back in the lineup for Sunday's game against Tennessee (Stroud is in Stage 4 of the concussion protocol, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston). The arrow is pointing up, but fantasy managers will feel better about Collins' prospects if he manages a full practice later in the week and/or avoids a game designation on the final injury report. If he remains limited and is listed as questionable, there will be at least some level of concern about his workload being scaled back again.