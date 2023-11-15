Collins (calf) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Collins rejoined his teammates after missing Sunday's 30-27 win over the Texans, while fellow WRs Robert Woods (foot) and Noah Brown (knee) were held out of Wednesday's practice. Both absences may be about caution more so than any real risk of missing the game against Arizona this Sunday, but it nonetheless makes for another interesting week of injury reports as fantasy managers try to figure out Houston's likely distribution of targets and touches. Collins told reporters Wednesday that he feels much better and expects to play Week 11, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.