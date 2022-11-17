Collins (groin) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Collins was also limited last week, but he played through his groin issue in this past Sunday's loss to the Giants en route to logging 50 of a possible 64 snaps on offense while catching five of his team-high 10 targets for 49 yards and a TD. With no reported setbacks in the contest, it's possible that Collins' listed limitations Wednesday are a result of rep management ahead of this weekend's game against the Commanders.
