Collins caught two of five targets for six yards in Sunday's 27-21 overtime loss to the Giants.

Collins was surprisingly quiet as C.J. Stroud spread the ball out to nine different targets, including six wide receivers. Collins remains atop the wide receiver depth chart and hadn't dipped below 55 receiving yards in a regular-season appearance since Week 7 of last season. The star wideout's recent track record suggests Collins will likely bounce back in Week 9 against the Chargers following Houston's Week 8 bye.