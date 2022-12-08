Collins (foot) is likely trending toward sitting out Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Meanwhile, Wilson relays that Brandin Cooks (calf) is a candidate to the miss the contest as well. If neither player is able to suit up this weekend, more snaps at receiver would be available for Phillip Dorsett, Chris Moore and Amari Rodgers. The Texans will release their final Week 14 injury report Friday, when more information regarding Collins' chances suiting up against Dallas will become available.