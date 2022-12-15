Collins (foot), who didn't practice Wednesday, is trending toward missing a second straight game Sunday against the Chiefs, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Brandin Cooks (calf) joined Collins as a non-participant in the Texans' first Week 15 practice and also appears to be in line to sit out Sunday, which would mark Cooks' third straight absence. While both Collins and Cooks were sidelined for last Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Cowboys, Chris Moore, Phillip Dorsett and Amari Rodgers served as Houston's starting receivers. Moore was the standout performer of the trio, finishing the Week 14 game with a career-high 10 receptions for 124 yards on 11 targets.