Coach Lovie Smith said Monday that he's hopeful Collins (groin) is able to practice ahead of Week 10, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports.

Collins has missed back-to-back games due to a groin injury, but he appears to be progressing well and could return to practice ahead of Week 10. The rookie wideout will likely have to log at least one full participation to be cleared for game action, but his potential return to practice is still an encouraging sign, even if it's in a limited fashion.