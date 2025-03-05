Collins agreed to terms Wednesday on a contract restructure that opens up $9.8 million in cap space for the Texans, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Collins' restructure comes in the form of his $13.5 million base salary being converted into a signing bonus. That move provides Houston some additional flexibility ahead of the official start of free agency next week. Collins dealt with injuries that forced him to miss five games in 2024, but he nonetheless managed to finish the campaign with an impressive 68-1,006-7 receiving line on 99 targets across 12 regular-season appearances, his second consecutive 1,000-yard season. With Stefon Diggs (knee) potentially moving on in free agency, and Tank Dell (knee) in danger of missing a substantial portion of the upcoming season, Collins looks locked in atop the depth chart as C.J. Stroud's clear No. 1 target.