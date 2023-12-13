Collins (calf) didn't take part in Wednesday's practice, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Collins injured his calf in the first quarter of this past Sunday's 30-6 loss at the Jets and didn't return, leaving the Texans and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud without their top two wide receivers with Tank Dell (fibula) out for the season. While Collins has two more chances to mix into drills this week, the team again may be preparing to operate with a compromised receiving corps on the health front, though tight end Dalton Schultz (hamstring) -- who missed the last two contests -- returned to the field Wednesday. Currently, Noah Brown, Robert Woods, Xavier Hutchinson and John Metchie are Houston's healthy receivers on the 53-man roster.